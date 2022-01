Omicron scare: No severity among positive cases in Indore, says CMHO

Amid a constant rise in COVID-19 cases, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Bhure Singh Setia on January 04 said that the number of active cases has increased but there is no serious case among the positive cases. Speaking to ANI, Setia said, “There have been 137 new cases of COVID-19. One person has died. I appeal to people to follow COVID protocols.”