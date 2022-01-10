Omicron scare: Hospitalisation rate, death rate low in Rajasthan, says Health Minister

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of Omicron variant of coronavirus, Rajasthan Minister of Medical Health & Services Parsadi Lal Meena on January 10 informed that the hospitalisation rate and death rate of people are low in the state. “COVID-19 cases have also increased in Jaipur but the situation in Rajasthan is better as compared to other states. The hospitalisation rate and death rate of people are also low here. The government is taking full precautions. Government has also implemented new rules yesterday,” Meena addedRajasthan has reported 5,660 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours.