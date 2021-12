Omicron Scare: Buses in Delhi run with 50 per cent seating capacity

Amid increasing Omicron threat, buses in Delhi run with 50 per cent seating capacity. A bus marshal said, “Our focus is to avoid crowding inside the bus and make sure there is physical distancing, everyone is wearing masks and following COVID guidelines.” Delhi Government on December 28 announced ‘Yellow Alert’ amid Omicron scare.