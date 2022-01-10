Omicron scare: Booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be great protection, says senior LNJP doctor

As the administration of ‘precautionary dose’ of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers, and those above 60 years began in the national capital on January 10, Managing Director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital Dr Suresh Kumar informed that the booster dose will be great protection against the threat of Omicron. “So far about 70 registrations have been done and 31 people have got the booster vaccine. Amidst the threat of Omicron, many health workers are also getting infected, this vaccine will be great protection against them,” he added.