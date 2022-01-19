Omicron patients will not have complete immunity against reinfections: Expert

The Chief of Infectious Diseases, at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, Dr Faheem Younus on January 18 said that the people who get Omicron might not have the complete immunity against the reinfections from the future variants. “People who got infected with Delta are now coming back with Omicron. Those who get Omicron will not have complete immunity against reinfections from future variants,” Dr Younus said. “Every time you get infected with any variant, you build up some immunity. It does give you a better chance to fight the virus in the future. So avoid infection if you can, but if you get the infection, your body is clearly not as naive,” he further added. “We are seeing more children coming COVID positive in this phase, but that's not because the virus is more lethal for children. It is because overall infections are much higher,” he said while speaking about the situation of children during COVID-19.