Omicron is not common cold its our responsibility to slow it down Dr VK Paul

Amid the worsening COVID situation in the country, the govt has issued a warning on the highly infectious Omicron variant and said that people shouldn’t think that Omicron, is just common cold. "Omicron is not common cold, it's our responsibility to slow it down. Let's #MaskUp and get vaccinated, whoever is due. It's fact they (vaccines) are helpful to an extent. Vaccination critical pillar of our COVID response," said Dr VK Paul, Member, Niti Aayog.