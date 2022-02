Omicron infected younger population during third wave in India, says ICMR

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR), the third COVID-19 wave due to the Omicron variant affected the younger population the most. ICMR said the data was compiled from 37 hospitals with at least 1,520 individuals analysed from across the country. The data showed patients in the average age group of 44 years infected compared to the earlier average age of 55.