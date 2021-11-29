{"id":"2921707","source":"DNA","title":"Omicron: India is well prepared, says COVID-19Task Force Chairman ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) Chairman Dr NK Arora on November 29 assure that India is well prepared to deal with coronavirus. “All those people who are coming from affected countries, their RTCPR will be done. In case, someone tests positive, proper containment and quarantine methods will be implemented. Overall, country is well prepared. Assessment is done on daily basis.” ","summary":"National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) Chairman Dr NK Arora on November 29 assure that India is well prepared to deal with coronavirus. “All those people who are coming from affected countries, their RTCPR will be done. In case, someone tests positive, proper containment and quarantine methods will be implemented. Overall, country is well prepared. Assessment is done on daily basis.” ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-omicron-india-is-well-prepared-says-covid-19task-force-chairman-2921707","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007526-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/291121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_30.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638192602","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:00 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:00 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921707"}