Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Omicron in India: 578 new COVID variant cases reported so far, Delhi tops the list

India reported 6,531 fresh COVID-19 cases and 7,141 recoveries in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on December 27.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.