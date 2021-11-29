Omicron has accumulated more than 30 mutations 26 unique in spike protein CSIR DG

After World Health Organization tagged B.1.1.529 as ‘Variant of Concern’, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director-General Dr Shekhar Mande shed light on mutation of coronavirus. “Omicron has accumulated more than 30 mutations, 26 of which are unique in the spike protein which isn't observed in any other strains like Alpha, Beta, Gamma or Delta,” said DG Mande.