Omicron giving rise to new variants, nothing to panic about: NTAGI Chief Dr NK Arora

As threat of new COVID-19 variant continues to haunt the world, Chief of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) Dr NK Arora cleared the air about the same and said that these variants will keep on occurring but there is nothing to panic about.“Omicron giving rise to many new variants. It is of X series like XE & others. These variants will keep on occurring. Nothing to panic about. At the moment from Indian data it doesn’t show a very rapid spread,” said Dr NK Arora.