Omicron: Delhi govt makes RT-PCR mandatory at airport for international travellers

In view of the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Delhi government on December 02 made RT-PCR test mandatory at the airport for the international travellers. Speaking to ANI, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “RT-PCR of every traveller coming from abroad is mandatory at the airport, in view of Omicron. 4 COVID positive travellers have been admitted to LNJP Hospital and 4 suspected are being examined. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.”