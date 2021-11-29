Omicron COVID variant Delhi is ready if cases increase says Manish Sisodia

During a media briefing on Omicron variant of COVID-19, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on November 29 said that Delhi is ready if cases increases. “There has been a discussion about the new variant (Omicron), our experts from the Government of India have informed DDMA about it. If there is an increase in cases due to any reason, then we are ready for that. There will be no shortage,” said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.