Omicron causes very mild disease: UP CM at vax drive launch for 15-18 year olds

Speaking at the launch event of vaccination drive for 15-18 age group in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 03 said that the virus has weakened. “Omicron spreads fast but causes very mild disease. It is like viral fever but precautions are necessary. However, there is no need to panic,” CM Yogi added.