Omar Abdullah joins language debate, says ‘India is too diverse to have one National language’

Reacting to the Twitter spat between Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa over the use of Hindi language, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on April 28 said that India is too diverse a country to have one national language. “India is too diverse a country to have one national language. The idea of India is that it gives space to everybody. If Indian currency note gives space to all languages, then it's understood that we're more than just one language, culture and religion,” said Abdullah in a Press Conference.