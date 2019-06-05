Omar Abdullah extends greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr

Former Chief Minister and Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah offered namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday in Srinagar. While speaking to mediapersons, he said, “Eid Mubarak to all Muslims on behalf of me and my family. I hope God fulfill our wishes. I pray to God that in this state we can again see the atmosphere of peace.”