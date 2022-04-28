Omar Abdullah expresses concern over security situation in J&K, says UT going through difficult phase

Former Chief Minister and Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on April 28 expressed concern over the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and said that the Union Territory is going through a difficult phase. “Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a difficult phase. The security situation is a cause of concern, there's no area in Kashmir that is free from militancy. There is very little economic activity barring tourism. Jammu and Kashmir has high unemployment levels,” the JKNC Vice President said.