Om Birla likely to be next Lok Sabha Speaker

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Om Birla reportedly is NDA’s candidate for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker. Birla defeated Congress' Ramnarain Meena by over 2.5 lakh votes from Kota Parliamentary seat in the recently concluded general elections. Sumitra Mahajan was the last Speaker of Lok Sabha. While speaking to ANI, Om Birla’s wife Amita Birla said, “It is a very proud and a happy moment for us. We are very thankful to the cabinet for choosing him.”