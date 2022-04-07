Om Birla expresses hope to bring Vidhan Mandal proceedings on one platform by 2023

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on April 07 expressed hope that all Vidhan Mandal (legislature-related) proceedings will be brought on one platform by 2023. “By 2023 we are hoping that all Vidhan Mandal (legislature-related) proceedings will be brought on one platform. Info will be available on the basis of meta-data. Work underway for the same,” said Lower House Speaker Om Birla.