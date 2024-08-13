Search icon
trendingVideosenglish3102048
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Olympic Gold Medallist Arshad Nadeem Caught On Camera Meeting Pakistani Terrorist, Video Goes Viral

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Olympic Gold medallist Arshad Nadeem caught on camera meeting Pakistani terrorist, video goes viral. Pakistan erupted in celebration over Arshad Nadeem's historic Olympic gold in the javelin throw. The 27-year-old, who made history on August 8 by becoming the first Pakistani to clinch gold at the Paris Olympics He is now at the centre of a controversy that threatens to overshadow his athletic achievements. In a Viral video, Nadeem is seen meeting Muhammed Harris Dhar, a joint secretary of the Milli Muslim League. MML is an organization linked to notorious terrorist Hafiz Saeed. Dhar, designated as a 'specially designated global terrorist' by the US Treasury Department in 2018 The timing of this meeting remains shrouded in mystery, While some social media users claim the meeting occurred after Nadeem's win. As the story continues to unfold, the legacy of Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic success hangs in the balance

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia
7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you
Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...
This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...
Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Vinesh Phogat’s CAS appeal verdict for Olympic silver medal delayed till…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews