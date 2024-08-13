Olympic Gold Medallist Arshad Nadeem Caught On Camera Meeting Pakistani Terrorist, Video Goes Viral

Olympic Gold medallist Arshad Nadeem caught on camera meeting Pakistani terrorist, video goes viral. Pakistan erupted in celebration over Arshad Nadeem's historic Olympic gold in the javelin throw. The 27-year-old, who made history on August 8 by becoming the first Pakistani to clinch gold at the Paris Olympics He is now at the centre of a controversy that threatens to overshadow his athletic achievements. In a Viral video, Nadeem is seen meeting Muhammed Harris Dhar, a joint secretary of the Milli Muslim League. MML is an organization linked to notorious terrorist Hafiz Saeed. Dhar, designated as a 'specially designated global terrorist' by the US Treasury Department in 2018 The timing of this meeting remains shrouded in mystery, While some social media users claim the meeting occurred after Nadeem's win. As the story continues to unfold, the legacy of Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic success hangs in the balance