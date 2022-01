Old pension scheme before 2005 to be restored, if SP voted to power: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on January 20 said that since government employees have been demanding restoration of old pension system, scheme system before 2005 will be restored for the retired employees if Samajwadi Party forms government in Uttar Pradesh. “The old pension scheme system before 2005 will be restored for the retired employees if Samajwadi Party forms its government in Uttar Pradesh. For a long time, government employees have been demanding restoration of the old pension system,” said Akhilesh Yadav.