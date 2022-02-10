Old drug may protect against COVID-19 lung injury, finds study

Lung infection and lung injury were the cause of many deaths in the second wave of COVID-19. Doctors everywhere tried their best to find a drug that cured the lung infection. Now, a new preclinical study from researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory has shown a ray of hope. According to them, an FDA-approved drug that has been in clinical use for more than 70 years may protect against lung injury and the risk of blood clots in severe COVID-19 and other disorders that cause immune-mediated damage to the lungs. The results of their study were published in 'JCI Insight'. The study found that the drug disulfiram protected rodents from immune-mediated lung injury in two separate models of this type of injury: infection with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and a lung failure syndrome called TRALI that in rare cases occurs after blood transfusion.