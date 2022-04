Ola recalls 1,441 e-scooters after several fire incidents

After a major fire incident with Ola S1 Pro electric scooter on March 26 in Pune, the Bengaluru-based company has decided to conduct a pre-emptive diagnostic and health check on as many as 1,441 scooters, the company has said. As per Ola, it was a "thermal incident", which could be an isolated one.