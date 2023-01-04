“Offered Rs 1 crore to stay quiet…” Woman Coach who accused Minister Sandeep Singh of harassment

The woman coach who levelled sexual harassment allegations on former hockey player and Haryana’s Sports Minister Sandeep Singh made several revelations on January 3. Speaking to mediapersons, she said, “I'm receiving phone calls that I can leave and go to any country I want and I would get Rs 1 crore for a month. I have been asked not to take back my complaint but keep shut and fly to some other country,” she said.