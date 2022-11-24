Odiya Film producer Akshay Parija appeares before ED for second consecutive day

Odiya Film producer Akshay Parija appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second consecutive day in connection with the honey trap case. ED is probing assets and cash amassed by alleged Lady blackmailer Archana Nag, her husband J Chand & their associates. Akshay Parija was questioned for several hours in ED office on November 23.