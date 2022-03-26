Search icon
Odisha Urban Polls: Counting of votes underway in Bhubaneswar

The counting of the votes for the Odisha urban local body polls is underway in Bhubaneswar on March 26. The voting for the urban local body polls was held on March 24.

