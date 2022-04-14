Odisha: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits PDS Centre, distributes grains to beneficiaries

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Public Distribution System (PDS) Centre on April 13 in Dhenkanal. He also distributed grains to beneficiaries. “Union Ministers are visiting state's aspirational districts to take stock of central developmental work. I'm here for that,” the Union Minister said. “Last 2 years were challenging for the country's poor. PM started the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and the beneficiaries are very satisfied with him,” he added.