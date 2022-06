Odisha: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lays foundation of Kendriya Vidyalaya at IIT Bhubaneswar campus

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on June 11 laid foundation stone of a new Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneshwar campus. The overall number of KVs has climbed to 1,251 with the addition of this new Kendriya Vidyalaya at IIT Bhubaneswar.