Odisha: Two killed, one injured as portion of bridge collapses in Cuttack

At least two persons died and another was severely injured after portion of a bridge collapsed in Cuttack, Odisha on March 09. “Two people died, one injured and many people feared trapped after a portion of bridge collapsed in Cuttack. An investigation will be done and action will be taken against those found responsible for the incident,” said Bhabani Shankar Chayani, DM Cuttack.