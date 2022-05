Odisha: Transgender community observes ‘Vat Savitri Puja’ in Bhubaneswar

Transgender women in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar observed ‘Vat Savitri Puja’ on May 30 for the long life of their gurus. Generally, married women observe Vat Savitri Puja for the long and healthy life of their husbands but since last few years, the transgender community have broken the norms.