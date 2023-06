Odisha Train Accident: More than 238 dead, CM Naveen Patnaik declares one-day state mourning

Over 200 people have died and around 900 were injured as Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derailed and hit a goods train at Bahanaga station in Balasore district of Odisha. Many passengers were trapped in the overturned coaches of the superfast train.