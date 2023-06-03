Odisha train accident: 9 teams of NDRF deployed for rescue operation

Nine teams of NDRF are deployed for the rescue operation who are actively engaged in the search and rescue operation at the accident site, told Atul Karwal, DG, NDRF. “Nine teams of NDRF, more than 300 rescuers are working in coordination with SDRF and other agencies. This is the third such major incident in our history. The force with which the three trains collided with each other resulted in several coaches getting crushed and being in a mangled condition there. It is a challenge to cut through them and get inside to ensure that the live victims are not affected,” said Atul Karwal, DG, NDRF.