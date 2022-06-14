Odisha: ‘Snan Yatra’ of Holy Trinity performed at Jagannath Temple in Puri

The ‘Snan Yatra’ or the holy bathing ritual of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra was performed in Jagannath Temple in Puri on June 14. Devotees in large number thronged to witness the holy bathing ritual of the Trinity. Snan Yatra is the ceremonial bath of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Sudarshan is important ritual in run-up to ‘Ratha Yatra’ festival. The Chariot Festival is scheduled to take place on June 30, 2022.