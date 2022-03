Odisha: Sand artist uses over 23,000 rudrakshas to create idol of Lord Shiva ahead of Mahashivratri in Puri

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on February 28 created an idol of Lord Shiva using over 23,000 rudrakshas on the sand ahead of the Mahashivratri festival at the Puri Beach. He also prayed for the world peace. Mahashivratri is a Hindu festival that is celebrated annually to honour Lord Shiva.