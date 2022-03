Odisha: Sand Artist creates sand art to mark fourth ‘Jan Aushadhi Diwas’

To mark the 4th 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas', a sand artist Sudam Pradhan created a sand art at Puri beach. Jan Aushadhi week is being celebrated across the country from March 01, to generate awareness about the usage of generic medicines and the benefits of Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana.