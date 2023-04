Odisha: Sambit Patra, Mithun Chakraborty plough, sown the field in Puri on Akshaya Tritiya

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambit Patra along with Mithun Chakraborty plough and sown the field in Laxminarayanpur Panchayat on April 23. Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is an annual Hindu spring festival.