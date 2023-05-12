Odisha Preparations in full swing for Jagannath Rath Yatra construction of chariots underway

Preparations are in full swing for the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri. The construction of three wooden chariots that carry Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra are underway. The world-famous Rath Yatra will be celebrated on June 20, 2023.