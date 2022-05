Odisha Police seizes 4 country-made pistols in Puri, 7 arrested

Odisha Police seized 4 country-made pistols in Puri during a drive against the anti-social elements. Seven persons have been arrested in this regard. Police have registered an FIR and further investigation is underway. Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanwar Vishal Singh said, “As many as 16 firearms have been seized so far this year during the special drive.”