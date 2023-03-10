Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Odisha Police arrests prime accused in Balasore acid attack case, calls it ‘pre-planned murder’

Police have arrested the main accused in the Balasore acid attack case. The accused allegedly threw acid on his second wife who succumbed to her injuries six days after the incident, in Odisha's Balasore. Officials on March 09 said that it was a "pre-planned murder". “It was a pre-planned murder. The victim is the second wife of the accused. When she came to know about his first wife, he killed her. His first wife is also involved in the incident and has been arrested,” said Balasore SP Sagarika Nath.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UGC NET admit card for phase 5 exam released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.