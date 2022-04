Odisha: Olive Ridley turtles arrive at Berhampur coast for mass nesting

Olive Ridley turtles arrived at Berhampur coast of Odisha for mass nesting on March 31. A total of 2 lakh 42 thousand turtles have arrived. “A total of 2 lakh 42 thousand turtles have arrived. We will ensure that no problem occurs during mass nesting. Field staff are deployed to monitor the census of turtles,” said Amalan Nayak, DFO, Berhampur.