Odisha News Minor Girl Burnt By 3 Men Days After Balasore Self-Immolation | Puri News

Odisha News: Minor Girl Burnt By 3 Men Days After Balasore Self-Immolation | Puri News A shocking incident has been reported from Odisha's Puri district where a 16-year-old girl was set on fire by miscreants in Bayabar village. Puri DM Chanchal Rana confirmed the unfortunate event under Balanga PS in Nimapada block, stating the girl suffered severe burn injuries and has been admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. District authorities have assured that all necessary trauma and emergency care arrangements have been made for her treatment. The Police and District Administration are taking this matter very seriously, with senior officials dispatched to the spot. The government will bear all financial assistance required for her recovery, and strict police action against the culprits is promised. This incident comes amidst heightened concern over similar cases in Odisha.