Odisha News Minor Burnt To Death In Puri Family Reveals Shocking Attack Details | Puri News

Odisha Horror: 16-Year-Old Girl Set Ablaze in Puri, Family Demands Death Penalty for Culprits | July 19, 2025In a shocking incident in Odisha’s Puri district, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and set on fire by unidentified miscreants under Balanda police station in Nimapada block on July 19, 2025. The victim, suffering 70% burn injuries, was rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where she remains in critical condition. Her brother recounted the harrowing ordeal: “Around 8:30 am, she was going to her friends. She was abducted midway, taken to a riverside and set on fire. She returned from there somehow and reached someone's house. They clothed her and called us up. I reached there, received her and took her to hospital, they referred her to AIIMS. We filed a Police complaint, investigation is underway. We demand the death penalty for the culprits...We don't know who the accused are. She saw them, she would be able to speak better. Doctors have said that she suffered 70% burns. They have told us that she is critical but we should be patient...” The victim’s cousin added, “Around 8:00 am, she was playing with some children. After that, no one knows where she went... Around 8:45 am, one girl came to us and told that someone burnt her with kerosene… She went to a neighbour’s house when she was burning. They extinguished the fire on her and gave her new dress... We want that security must be needed to women…” The police, led by SP Pinak Mishra, have launched a manhunt, with preliminary investigations suggesting a premeditated attack. This tragedy follows the recent self-immolation of a Balasore student, sparking outrage and demands for justice. Stay updated on this disturbing case and Odisha’s response to rising crimes against women.