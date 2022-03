Odisha: ‘Mahadipa’ raised atop Lingaraj Temple on Mahashivratri

The devotees thronged the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The ‘Mahadipa’ was raised atop the Lingaraja Temple on March 01. It was lifted atop at 10 pm on Mahashivratri. The devotees broke their day-long fast after witnessing the installation of the ‘Mahadipa’ atop the temple.