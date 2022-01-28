Odisha Lion cub hand-reared in Nandankanan Zoological Park

A 7-month-old lion cub, Varsha, hand-reared in Nandankanan Zoological Park, Bhubaneswar on January 27. As per the authorities, the poor health condition of the cub is due to insufficient colostrum. This was a biggest concern for the Zoo authorities. Dr S Kumar, Deputy Director of Nandankanan Zoological Park said, “Hand-rearing in COVID-19 situation is challenging, but we ensured it to be professional and scientific, by consulting experts. She's responded to basic training.”