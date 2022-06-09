Search icon
Odisha: Leopard rescued from well in Sambalpur

Odisha Fire Department on June 09 rescued a leopard that fell into a well near Hindol ghat in the Sambalpur district of Odisha. Rescuers used a wooden ladder to save the leopard.

