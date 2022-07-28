Search icon
Odisha Health Administration gears up to tackle Monkeypox outbreak

Amid the looming Monkeypox scare in India, Odisha Health Administration has issued advisories to all the districts to keep a strict vigil on people’s travel history to high-risk countries. While speaking to ANI, Dr Niranjan Mishra, Director of Public Health, Odisha said, “India reported 4 Monkeypox cases- 3 from Kerala and 1 from Delhi. It's important for all states to be on alert; we have issued advisories to all districts to keep people with a travel history to high-risk countries, on vigilance.” India has reported 4 Monkeypox cases so far, three from Kerala and one from Delhi.

