Odisha govt sets up its first Human Milk Bank in Bhubaneswar

The Odisha government established its first-ever Human Milk Bank on March 09. Human Milk Bank has been opened at the Pediatrics Department of the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. It is intended to fulfil the nutritional needs of the newborns. The newborns are deprived of their mother's milk due to so many reasons. It is the 34th Human Milk Bank of its kind in the entire country. This facility is a part of an initiative by National Health Mission.