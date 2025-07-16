Odisha Girl Self-Immolation Case Will Commit Suicide – Shocking Warning 10 Days Before Incident

Odisha Girl Self-Immolation Case: "Will Commit Suicide" – Shocking Warning 10 Days Before Incident Eleven days before she set herself on fire, the 22-year-old student in Odisha's Balasore wrote to the college's internal complaints committee, accusing a senior faculty member of sexually harassing her and warning that she would die by suicide if no action is taken. Early this morning, the second-year student of the integrated BEd course in Balasore's Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College died in AIIMS Bhubaneswar. She had suffered 95 per cent burns after she poured petrol and set herself afire outside the Principal's office.