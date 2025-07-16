Odisha Girl Self-Immolation Case Victims Father Demands Harshest Punishment For Culprits

Odisha Girl Self-Immolation Case: Victim's Father Demands Harshest Punishment For Culprits The student of Odisha's Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, who had self-immolated after the college did not act on her complaint of sexual harassment by a teacher, died after three days of intense battle. The woman had suffered 90 per cent burns and was taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Her condition was critical from the very beginning and she was also put on dialysis for renal function. However, the woman did not survive and died on Monday night at 11:5 pm.