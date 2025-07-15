Odisha Girl Self-Immolation Case Student Dies CM Says Culprits To Face Strictest Punishment

Woman student dies after self-immolation attempt over sexual harassment, battle ends at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Odisha CM expresses grief, assures strictest punishment against all those found guilty in case. Principal arrested, sent to 14-day custody after ignoring multiple complaints of sexual harassment. Accused professor allegedly threatened student with academic consequences for rejecting inappropriate demands.